Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 650 X2 Crank to Weld or Not to Weld ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Dallas Age 34 Posts 17 Kawasaki 650 X2 Crank to Weld or Not to Weld ? So I spoke to an Engine re-builder last week, Because I want my Kawa 650 rebuilt, I asked if he welded the cranks and he said no and that it wasn't preferred to weld the cranks of the 650's and added that SBT welds everything but that its not better than just a correctly assembled crank.



If your jumping or free styling you need to weld the crank. A pressed fit will slip and go out of phase from loading and unloading the pump under power

