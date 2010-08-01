Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 SX-R, may trade in one of my SeeDlos #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Texas Age 61 Posts 205 2017 SX-R, may trade in one of my SeeDlos The sales manager of a local shop called me Saturday and said he has one of the new Kawi standups on the floor. From the pics and specs I'm just not sure about this but will withold judgement until I see it in person. I started on standups back in the 80s with a 550 and a 650. I've had several Kawis up to the SXR800 and one Superjet. I currently have a SeeDoo GTX155 that I've added the depthfinder, ski pylon and ski mode controller and I use it mostly for cruising and towing watersports. I also have a GTI 130 that serves as a guest machine (although it is a little more sporty of a ride so I play on it occasionally). I'm thinking about trading in the GTI 130 if the new SX-R looks appealing. I'm pretty sure the new standup won't be nearly as nimble as the old 2 smokes but it should still be more challenging/fun than a couch. '16 Seadoo GTX155 / depth finder and ski mode module added

