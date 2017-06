Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What size Allen socket bolt for "Factory head pipe to exhaust manifold #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2006 Location YULEE, Fernandina Beach Age 45 Posts 658 What size Allen socket bolt for "Factory head pipe to exhaust manifold Like the title says

what size bolt

length

metric ?

diameter

i think it's course

M10 1.25, not sure on the length, but one of the longer yamaha case bolts works great.

