|
|
-
Bare hull in TX?
I'm looking for a titled bare hull in TX. My HIN tag came off years ago and I just had one made at an engraving shop. I don't mind riding it that way, but I now want to sell it and I'd rather not pass off a potential problem to someone else. Why couldn't Kawi have just riveted a metal plate? Anyone have anything? I'm in the DFW area.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Benflynn
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules