Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bare hull in TX? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2009 Location Texas Posts 107 Bare hull in TX? I'm looking for a titled bare hull in TX. My HIN tag came off years ago and I just had one made at an engraving shop. I don't mind riding it that way, but I now want to sell it and I'd rather not pass off a potential problem to someone else. Why couldn't Kawi have just riveted a metal plate? Anyone have anything? I'm in the DFW area. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Benflynn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

