Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 to 750 conversion with 650 pump swap #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 204 440 to 750 conversion with 650 pump swap Just thought I would put up a few pictures of my Ski js440 hull with 650 pump swap and 750sx motor runs ok just have to get the carbs dialed in thinking about going back to single carb ski falls on it's face past half throttle



