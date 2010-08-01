|
New Eckler Jet and Spray owner 701 XTC
Hi everyone. Great site here. This is my first post but I have been lurking here for a while. I just picked up this great shape 95 Eckler Jet n Spray 701XTC. Has the Yammi 701 with the 144mm pump I believe. What a great , versatile, little craft. I had been looking for something like this since I missed out on a Boston Whaler Rage with the Yammi set up a few years ago. Got this beauty for $2k with new trailer. Seems like a low use unit. Super clean. Injection has been removed so now just premix which I prefer. I never trusted that oil injection.
Looking for info on this. I plan to add a more modern looking graphics package to it and using it at my winter place in Florida. I love how small this thing is. I plan to tow it to our neighborhood launch with my golf cart!
IMG_2870.JPGIMG_2871.JPGIMG_2872.JPG
