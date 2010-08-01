Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: First test run and water in hull #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 172 First test run and water in hull Well I took the ski out for a test this morning, all I can say is WOW, this thing is fast! I ran it out and back a couple hundred yards at a time maybe 4 times and then put it on the trailer I just wanted to do a quick test and I pulled the seat and there was about three or four inches of water in the hull so I pulled the back plugs and drained it got it back to the house I got to figure out where water is coming in? What should I look at first, I mean it was in the water maybe 15 minutes. I did run in to some mud when I came in accidently not realizing how low it was. I ran it on the hose several times and there was no water in the hull then so I gotta figure this out. I thought maybe idle it in the water at the dock for a minute and see ?



