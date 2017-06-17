|
Anyone know what these carbs are from?
Got both from a closed down dealer, no idea what the heck they will fit.
The triples have 87.5/117.5 jets, and the duals are 80/150
Any help will be appreciated.
20170617_183252.jpg20170617_183259.jpg20170617_183309.jpg20170617_183326.jpg20170617_183334.jpg20170617_183342.jpg
Re: Anyone know what these carbs are from?
Nevermind, forgot I could just look up jetting specs. They're from 800 and 1200 pv motors.
Now to figure out how to get them nice and clean.
Re: Anyone know what these carbs are from?
