pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:21 AM #1
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,808

    Anyone know what these carbs are from?

    Got both from a closed down dealer, no idea what the heck they will fit.
    The triples have 87.5/117.5 jets, and the duals are 80/150
    Any help will be appreciated.
    20170617_183252.jpg20170617_183259.jpg20170617_183309.jpg20170617_183326.jpg20170617_183334.jpg20170617_183342.jpg
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:42 AM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,808

    Re: Anyone know what these carbs are from?

    Nevermind, forgot I could just look up jetting specs. They're from 800 and 1200 pv motors.

    Now to figure out how to get them nice and clean.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:41 PM #3
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    2,020

    Re: Anyone know what these carbs are from?

    I think their Tiger$hit
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 