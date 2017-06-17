Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Anyone know what these carbs are from? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,808 Anyone know what these carbs are from? Got both from a closed down dealer, no idea what the heck they will fit.

The triples have 87.5/117.5 jets, and the duals are 80/150

Any help will be appreciated.

20170617_183252.jpg20170617_183259.jpg20170617_183309.jpg20170617_183326.jpg20170617_183334.jpg20170617_183342.jpg





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,808 Re: Anyone know what these carbs are from? Nevermind, forgot I could just look up jetting specs. They're from 800 and 1200 pv motors.

Now to figure out how to get them nice and clean.



How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





