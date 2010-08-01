pxctoday

  Today, 10:06 AM
    hotpinkcrx
    hotpinkcrx is offline
    PWCToday Guru hotpinkcrx's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Cincinnati Ohio
    Age
    35
    Posts
    363

    X4 race ski part outs 787 and 720

    picked up a 96 xp and a 95 xp parting out all go fast parts

    parts are shipped in US only please

    96 XP has
    buck shot head with 39cc , 35cc, 43cc(one has issues) domes 350 shipped
    umi complete steering, includes, finger throttle vts buttons start stop button and pad 500 shipped
    787 factory pipe, 365 shipped
    x4 hump seat with jet trim cover, needs a good cleaning, no rips.tears, make offer
    X4 RD trim tabs, make offer
    X4 RD intake grate make offer
    X4 ultrac trim tabs, have some silicone on them make offer
    X4 sponsons missing one of the sponsons has both mounting brackets, make offer
    787 miller intake with carbs, don't know what size, prefer intake carbs and flame arrestors as one
    solars 17-22 prop appears new in box make offer
    X4 RD ride plate extension make offer apprears new

    95 XP has
    X4 finger throttle fits factory handle bar covers, make offer
    720 Ultrac head make offer
    720 pipe with Power line waterbox

    link to all the pics

    https://goo.gl/photos/oiCsEGY5pfq44cUd8

    feel free to text me at 513 545 4778 I can send more pics

    I will sell skis complete have oh titles in hand,
    Last edited by hotpinkcrx; Today at 10:09 AM.
