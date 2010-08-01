|
X4 race ski part outs 787 and 720
picked up a 96 xp and a 95 xp parting out all go fast parts
parts are shipped in US only please
96 XP has
buck shot head with 39cc , 35cc, 43cc(one has issues) domes 350 shipped
umi complete steering, includes, finger throttle vts buttons start stop button and pad 500 shipped
787 factory pipe, 365 shipped
x4 hump seat with jet trim cover, needs a good cleaning, no rips.tears, make offer
X4 RD trim tabs, make offer
X4 RD intake grate make offer
X4 ultrac trim tabs, have some silicone on them make offer
X4 sponsons missing one of the sponsons has both mounting brackets, make offer
787 miller intake with carbs, don't know what size, prefer intake carbs and flame arrestors as one
solars 17-22 prop appears new in box make offer
X4 RD ride plate extension make offer apprears new
95 XP has
X4 finger throttle fits factory handle bar covers, make offer
720 Ultrac head make offer
720 pipe with Power line waterbox
link to all the pics
https://goo.gl/photos/oiCsEGY5pfq44cUd8
feel free to text me at 513 545 4778 I can send more pics
I will sell skis complete have oh titles in hand,
