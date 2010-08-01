Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X4 race ski part outs 787 and 720 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 35 Posts 363 X4 race ski part outs 787 and 720 picked up a 96 xp and a 95 xp parting out all go fast parts



parts are shipped in US only please



96 XP has

buck shot head with 39cc , 35cc, 43cc(one has issues) domes 350 shipped

umi complete steering, includes, finger throttle vts buttons start stop button and pad 500 shipped

787 factory pipe, 365 shipped

x4 hump seat with jet trim cover, needs a good cleaning, no rips.tears, make offer

X4 RD trim tabs, make offer

X4 RD intake grate make offer

X4 ultrac trim tabs, have some silicone on them make offer

X4 sponsons missing one of the sponsons has both mounting brackets, make offer

787 miller intake with carbs, don't know what size, prefer intake carbs and flame arrestors as one

solars 17-22 prop appears new in box make offer

X4 RD ride plate extension make offer apprears new



95 XP has

X4 finger throttle fits factory handle bar covers, make offer

720 Ultrac head make offer

720 pipe with Power line waterbox



link to all the pics



https://goo.gl/photos/oiCsEGY5pfq44cUd8



feel free to text me at 513 545 4778 I can send more pics



