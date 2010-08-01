|
'99 ZXI 1100 impeller
Which impeller should i get for a rec use only ski; should I go with the nujet, adonis, or the solas? I see there is about a $50 difference between each with the nujet being the cheapest at $150 and the solas at $250. Pros and cons of each would be appreciated.
