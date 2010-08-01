Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 03 1100 STX Stalls once warmed up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 34 Posts 3 03 1100 STX Stalls once warmed up I'm at my wits' end with my jet ski. I don't know what else to check.



My jet ski runs perfect for the first 5 minutes or so. It will rev completely up, take off, and cruise around. Once the engine is warmed up it will stall out. It will start right back up but stalls out again within a few seconds (I can still rev before it dies). If I wait an hour its good again until it warms back up. When this started I had a check engine light and warning light, everything I was reading made me believe it was the EMM.



So I sent it in and had it repaired. Yesterday I received it back and installed it. There wasn't any warning light or check engine light so I figured I was good to go. I took it out today and the same thing happened. Once it warmed up it started stalling out again. However this time I didn't get any check engine or warning lights.



I've done a compression test and have 120 across all cylinders. I have the correct plugs and good soark. I checked the stator and I'm getting the correct resistance across the coils. I cleaned off the crank position sensor and checked the resistance on that, it was good. I disconnected the fuel lines/water lines and blew them out there wasn't any obstructions.



If any of you have any ideas please let me know. At this point I really don't know what else to do. Thanks



If I wait an hour its good again until it warms back up.



Originally Posted by Tone Originally Posted by So I sent it in and had it repaired. Yesterday I received it back



Once it warmed up it started stalling out again.



Originally Posted by Tone Originally Posted by I cleaned off the crank position sensor and checked the resistance on that, it was good.



An Ohm test is not sufficient for the CPS. A peak voltage tester

would be better. I can show you how to make one.



Another good test is to heat the CPS up with a hair dryer or heat

gun and then ohm test the CPS.





Bill M.



Make sure your water cooled front cover is flowing water. The water

source at the exhaust manifold gets clogged, the water jacket gets

filled with sand, etc. I will need to look at a manual, I believe it may

be related. Is it part of the work the shop did? BM Last edited by wmazz; Today at 03:53 AM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





