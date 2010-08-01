pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:30 PM #1
    macrawfo
    PWCToday Newbie
    Need Advice 650 sx battery platform securing bolt thread repair

    Need a little advive. I have a 650 sx and the plastic platform where battery get strapped in, the bolts pulled the threads and my battery rolled over will I was riding.
    Im thinking about just moving up to a little bigger size and just running a tap for threads. The original bolt size was a metric 6 and I thought about moving up to a 1/4 inch bolt. I also thought about filling in the holes with whatever a appropriate filler would like fiberglass resin or some kind of epoxy im not sure. Then once its filled drill and tap it back to the original M6 bolt size. So really my questions are:

    1. Would moving up the bolt and thread size (be ok and not hurt the integrity of the jet ski body right there?

    2. If I use some kind of filler before drilling and tapping to the original size, What is the right material? (Fiberglass resin, epoxy resin, or some kind of putty)

    3. Also what is this Jet ski body made out of? Just curious

    In the pic im pointing at the bolt holes

    Any advice or answers would be appreciated
    ThanksBattery box Threads.jpg
  2. Yesterday, 11:06 PM #2
    josh977
    Re: Need Advice 650 sx battery platform securing bolt thread repair

    I've used the black 7day cure 3M 3200 with good results

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
  3. Yesterday, 11:31 PM #3
    macrawfo
    Re: Need Advice 650 sx battery platform securing bolt thread repair

    Is that some kind of epoxy? I tried to google search it and all I found was a silicone
