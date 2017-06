Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB JS 550 carb setup and exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Canada Posts 13 WTB JS 550 carb setup and exhaust Looking for an sbn carb setup or a dual setup for a js 550. Also need at least need a stock exhaust manifold but would be interested in any exhaust system. #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 535 Re: WTB JS 550 carb setup and exhaust image.jpg

Dual westcoast vintage set up Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules