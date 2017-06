Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 GTI SE130 Hunting / surging #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2014 Location Chesapeake Posts 26 2006 GTI SE130 Hunting / surging I have a 2006 Se130.



Did have some stale fuel but I filled up with new fuel.



It seems like it has lost 25% of its power and hunts a bit on the top end



I am I looking at a fuel issue? Ideas?



Seafoam in tank now.

