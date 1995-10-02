pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 09:21 PM #1
    Lassiter32
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    29
    Posts
    17

    X2 5 Wire stator

    Hey everybody. Currently looking for a 5-wire stator for my X2 that is in good working condition. Noticed they are pretty expensive on EBay so I'm hoping someone may have one on here they can let go for a decent price. Thanks in advance.
  2. Yesterday, 09:28 PM #2
    linkman
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,569

    Re: X2 5 Wire stator

    A good option is to send yours to Jet Ski Solutions: http://www.jetskisolutions.com/p92_k...r_service.html
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
  3. Yesterday, 09:33 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    535

    Re: X2 5 Wire stator

    image.jpg
    Long lead , 5 wire , known good , X2 stator , also have NIB 4 wire X2 long wire stator
