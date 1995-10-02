|
X2 5 Wire stator
Hey everybody. Currently looking for a 5-wire stator for my X2 that is in good working condition. Noticed they are pretty expensive on EBay so I'm hoping someone may have one on here they can let go for a decent price. Thanks in advance.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: X2 5 Wire stator
A good option is to send yours to Jet Ski Solutions: http://www.jetskisolutions.com/p92_k...r_service.html
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440
1989 650sx
1991 X2
1992 750sx
1995 900zxi (qty 2)
1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
I dream skis
Re: X2 5 Wire stator
image.jpg
Long lead , 5 wire , known good , X2 stator , also have NIB 4 wire X2 long wire stator
