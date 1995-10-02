Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 5 Wire stator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location New Mexico Age 29 Posts 17 X2 5 Wire stator Hey everybody. Currently looking for a 5-wire stator for my X2 that is in good working condition. Noticed they are pretty expensive on EBay so I'm hoping someone may have one on here they can let go for a decent price. Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,569 Re: X2 5 Wire stator A good option is to send yours to Jet Ski Solutions: http://www.jetskisolutions.com/p92_k...r_service.html



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS4401989 650sx1991 X21992 750sx1995 900zxi (qty 2)1995 X2 #3 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 535 Re: X2 5 Wire stator image.jpg

Long lead , 5 wire , known good , X2 stator , also have NIB 4 wire X2 long wire stator Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules