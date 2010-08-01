|
So when we got the XP I checked the cr and it was like 180/180 or 175 or something way more than 155. Should I have checked it with the valves up? Is 180ish normal for checking with the raves down or should I keep running 93 oct?
Re: 96 XP , comp test with valves up or down
On every tune and service I have done, I have always
checked compression with rave valves up. Then I would
inspect the bellows and spring.
