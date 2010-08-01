pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:08 PM #1
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,182

    96 XP , comp test with valves up or down

    So when we got the XP I checked the cr and it was like 180/180 or 175 or something way more than 155. Should I have checked it with the valves up? Is 180ish normal for checking with the raves down or should I keep running 93 oct?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:31 PM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,165
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 96 XP , comp test with valves up or down

    On every tune and service I have done, I have always
    checked compression with rave valves up. Then I would
    inspect the bellows and spring.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Grumpy Old Guy

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 