Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hydrospace part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2011 Location alberta Posts 48 Hydrospace part out I have a used hydro s4 with upgraded prop and intercooler to handle yellow ecu but dont have the yellow ecu. Im unsure of hours but the ski runs really strong and recently put a new flywheel and oil change. I want an open ski and am thinking of building a hydrodoo, is there amy demand out there for a used motor, pump and ecu? Im just trying to run the numbers to see if the build makes sense vs a new sxr1500, not looking to make a killing on the parts just some extra cash to fund the swap.

Let me know if you need or want anything off the ski that i wont be using anymore and make me an offer.



