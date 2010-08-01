Yamaha B1 w/ 1100 Kawi conversion

Newer paint on top deck oil and rear fire extinguisher area glassed over

-Fully ported cases and cylinder

-Newer hot rods crank with newer Kawi internals.

-Ada girdled head 175 psi

-Triple Mikuni 44 carbs with blowsion filters

-V-forced 3 reeds and cages

-Advent ignition

-Extreem throttle engine mount brackets

-Extreem throttle exhaust conversion with rear exhaust outlet

-UMI steering

-Upgraded steering cable

-Jetrim shaved seat.

-Versa plugs.

-Dual Hood strut kit.

-Blowsion bars.

New Blowsion camo turf

-Custom ride plate.

-Worx scoop grate.

-Hull extensions.

-Rear sponsons

-Battery relocated

-15/21 prop.

All work has been done by Wade Chapin Performance.

Everything that was installed on this ski was brand new to this ski

The ski rips from top to bottom if you want a competitive race ski

or just a fast rec ski this is the one for you

Its ready to ride

Asking 8500

located in Naples, Fl

Willing to ship anywhere in the world..