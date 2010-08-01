Ive searched everywhere. Here, ebay, sites others recommended, apparently i should not have cut my damaged one off for paint prep, since it seems they cant be located. If anyone has one or knows where to get one, please share. I will make one if need be, but id like the oem one that says kawasaki on it. Also, if anyone knows where to get stuff 3d printed for reasonable price, im interested in having one printed then attaching a rubber flap part.
Thanks for reading.