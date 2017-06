Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Checking Water Circulation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Indiana Posts 4 Checking Water Circulation The top end of my engine on my 93 VXR seems to get really hot. How could I check to make sure the water is getting circulated as it supposed to? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) D3adlydesignz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules