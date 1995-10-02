Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 9th annual Austin area Jet Ski Extravaganza Saturday June 24 2017 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,568 9th annual Austin area Jet Ski Extravaganza Saturday June 24 2017 The Austin standup event of the year! Sorry about the short notice -- it usually occurs in July or August and I didn't spot the announcement until now.



Pace Bend Park on Lake Travis



Pace Bend park info: https://parks.traviscountytx.gov/find-a-park/pace-bend



$10 per vehicle day use entry fee + $2 for a trailer, cash or check only.



Location of Mud Cove within the park:

Lake Travis is currently within about 2 feet of full. The nearest boat ramp is about 1 mile south of the JS Extravaganza beach area -- or just launch straight off the beach.



