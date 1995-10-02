The Austin standup event of the year! Sorry about the short notice -- it usually occurs in July or August and I didn't spot the announcement until now.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1308621982548349/
https://austinjetskier.com/community/
Pace Bend Park on Lake Travis
Pace Bend park info: https://parks.traviscountytx.gov/find-a-park/pace-bend
$10 per vehicle day use entry fee + $2 for a trailer, cash or check only.
Location of Mud Cove within the park:
https://maps.google.com/?ll=30.45256...05659&t=h&z=18
Lake Travis is currently within about 2 feet of full. The nearest boat ramp is about 1 mile south of the JS Extravaganza beach area -- or just launch straight off the beach.