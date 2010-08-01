Hey guys I have a 96 spx that I'm working on for a buddy. The battery on the tester was giving me a red light saying something was wrong with the battery. It charged up to about 12.3 volts. I put that in the ski and it fired right up but the battery light is on the ski when it runs. I put a meter on the battery and revs it up to about 5000 and the voltage only increased about 3 volts. Is the stator junk? I don't believe the rectifier is bad since it didn't bump the voltage up over 15vdc. Is there a way I can test the stator?