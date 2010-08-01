Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 spx not charging #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 2,471 96 spx not charging Hey guys I have a 96 spx that I'm working on for a buddy. The battery on the tester was giving me a red light saying something was wrong with the battery. It charged up to about 12.3 volts. I put that in the ski and it fired right up but the battery light is on the ski when it runs. I put a meter on the battery and revs it up to about 5000 and the voltage only increased about 3 volts. Is the stator junk? I don't believe the rectifier is bad since it didn't bump the voltage up over 15vdc. Is there a way I can test the stator?

1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

