  Today, 12:49 PM #1
    gelsby
    gelsby is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    ontario canada
    Posts
    11

    Please help with water outlet hose issue

    I have a Seadoo 95 gtx. When flushing my machine I noticed the engine water outlet hose running from the waterbox to the rear of the hull is worn pretty thin where it rubs against the side of the hull. There is a big gouge out of it. To be safe I would like to replace the hose. The part number is 276 000- 049. The service manual calls it "hose formed". I called my dealer and the part is obsolete. I tried some internet searches and can not find one. Can I just use automotive hose, or is it important to use an OEM hose because it is "formed" to ensure proper water flow and no kinks.
  Today, 01:07 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,514

    Re: Please help with water outlet hose issue

    Put up a "want to buy" in the Seadoo classifed section.
