Please help with water outlet hose issue
I have a Seadoo 95 gtx. When flushing my machine I noticed the engine water outlet hose running from the waterbox to the rear of the hull is worn pretty thin where it rubs against the side of the hull. There is a big gouge out of it. To be safe I would like to replace the hose. The part number is 276 000- 049. The service manual calls it "hose formed". I called my dealer and the part is obsolete. I tried some internet searches and can not find one. Can I just use automotive hose, or is it important to use an OEM hose because it is "formed" to ensure proper water flow and no kinks.
Re: Please help with water outlet hose issue
Put up a "want to buy" in the Seadoo classifed section.
