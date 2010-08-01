Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96' WaveVenture 700 to Superjet swap questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location pipersville,PA Posts 6 96' WaveVenture 700 to Superjet swap questions Hi all. Recently got a good running fresh water only 96' wave venture 700 dual carb ski for next to nothing and i want to put it in my superjet. However after doing some research i've found that this engine has 62T jugs on it and the only way for a 701 superjet/wave blaster front exhaust will fit is if i put 61x jugs on. However, the case is not a 62T its a 63T? im a little confused as to what case/head/exhaust combo i have to run to make the swap work. I know i have to block off oil pump, change stater/electrics, re-jet for premix, etc. But right now the exhaust issue has me puzzled. Any input greatly appreciated! Thanks! #2 resident guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Age 35 Posts 836 Re: 96' WaveVenture 700 to Superjet swap questions Just run the exhaust manifold that came with the 62T engine from the sitdown. The only difference is the bolt hole sizes, the 62t has 10mm vs the 8mm 61x holes to attach it to the cylinder. You have 62t cases as well. I'd swap the 61x cylinder onto the 62t cases myself, unless you want more high end power which the 62t is better at, or want to run a stroker. Last edited by bored&stroked; Today at 02:42 PM . '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride

'94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.

'95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2011 Location New Mexico Age 37 Posts 55 Re: 96' WaveVenture 700 to Superjet swap questions You can sleeve the smaller bolts to fit. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

