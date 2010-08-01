pxctoday

  Today, 12:48 PM #1
    wakewalk99
    96' WaveVenture 700 to Superjet swap questions

    Hi all. Recently got a good running fresh water only 96' wave venture 700 dual carb ski for next to nothing and i want to put it in my superjet. However after doing some research i've found that this engine has 62T jugs on it and the only way for a 701 superjet/wave blaster front exhaust will fit is if i put 61x jugs on. However, the case is not a 62T its a 63T? im a little confused as to what case/head/exhaust combo i have to run to make the swap work. I know i have to block off oil pump, change stater/electrics, re-jet for premix, etc. But right now the exhaust issue has me puzzled. Any input greatly appreciated! Thanks!
  Today, 02:41 PM #2
    bored&stroked
    Re: 96' WaveVenture 700 to Superjet swap questions

    Just run the exhaust manifold that came with the 62T engine from the sitdown. The only difference is the bolt hole sizes, the 62t has 10mm vs the 8mm 61x holes to attach it to the cylinder. You have 62t cases as well. I'd swap the 61x cylinder onto the 62t cases myself, unless you want more high end power which the 62t is better at, or want to run a stroker.
  Today, 02:55 PM #3
    oddballs41
    Re: 96' WaveVenture 700 to Superjet swap questions

    You can sleeve the smaller bolts to fit.
