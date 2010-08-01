Hi all. Recently got a good running fresh water only 96' wave venture 700 dual carb ski for next to nothing and i want to put it in my superjet. However after doing some research i've found that this engine has 62T jugs on it and the only way for a 701 superjet/wave blaster front exhaust will fit is if i put 61x jugs on. However, the case is not a 62T its a 63T? im a little confused as to what case/head/exhaust combo i have to run to make the swap work. I know i have to block off oil pump, change stater/electrics, re-jet for premix, etc. But right now the exhaust issue has me puzzled. Any input greatly appreciated! Thanks!