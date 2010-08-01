Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 2007 Deluxe and Deluxe Cruiser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Dripping Springs Posts 1 Yamaha 2007 Deluxe and Deluxe Cruiser IMG_0601.JPGIMG_0600.JPGIMG_0599.JPGIMG_0598.JPGIMG_0602.JPGIMG_0603.JPGIMG_0604.JPG





Although I am not new to engine mechanic work I have recently gotten involved with jet skis.

Frustrating at time, but I love working on these more than cars because you get to have fun test riding them LOL





Now for the subject at hand.

This sat for over a year since the last maintenance done - spark plugs filled with salt water and left unattended - head corrosion wiped out cams.

The cylinders, water jacket etc. all extremely clean. just head damage cylinders all measure 76.2 MM and have hone marks in them.



I just replaced the head on a VX 1100 with new cams - I did not rebuild the head left that to someone better skilled.

I am ready to crank this over, but before I do I want to crank the engine and get oil circulating.

This jet ski had a hard short life and I do not want to kill it bringing it back.



What is the best way to crank engine over to circulate oil without killing the electronics/ damaging the fuel injectors, or breaking the voltage and coil regulators.

I have ALL injectors unplugged, ALL coils unplugged, Fuel line tied off - unplugging fuel pump will disable the starting circuits I believe.



I know the computer expects signals and may not work so do I jut go OLD school and use a remote engine starting button to crank engine separate from the Jet Ski engine starting circuits.

Any advice here is appreciated.



Replaced the head and cleaned up the corrosion and sprayed it down the externals with an acrylic clear coat.



