Wear ring / Prop replacement Ski is a 2004 gtx 4tec na. The engine runs strong @ 7600 RPM but the speed is a little slow imo. Hits about 50 on the GPS. Hardly any low end power until I get to about 20ish and the ski planes out or during sharp turns the power does. I replaced the carbon seal bellow but while I was taking the jet pump off I noticed my lack of wear ring ��



I know I need a new wear ring but it looks like the prop is cutting into the housing. Does this mean the bearings are bad also and need to be replaced or the impeller..

heres some pictures to show what I'm trying to explain.





