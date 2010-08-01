pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:14 AM #1
    RobB17
    RobB17 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    AL
    Posts
    4

    Wear ring / Prop replacement

    Ski is a 2004 gtx 4tec na. The engine runs strong @ 7600 RPM but the speed is a little slow imo. Hits about 50 on the GPS. Hardly any low end power until I get to about 20ish and the ski planes out or during sharp turns the power does. I replaced the carbon seal bellow but while I was taking the jet pump off I noticed my lack of wear ring ��

    I know I need a new wear ring but it looks like the prop is cutting into the housing. Does this mean the bearings are bad also and need to be replaced or the impeller..
    heres some pictures to show what I'm trying to explain.


    IMG_1080[1].JPG
    Last edited by RobB17; Today at 10:18 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 