Kawi 650 go fast parts
Kawasaki 650 parts for sale
1. Team butch pipe with coupler and exhaust manifold good shape $400
2. Westcoast exhaust with manifold and coupler good shape $500 obo
3. mikuni sbn 44 came off a ski that had been sitting for a while, has a flame arrestor adapter on it $225
4. Westcoast intake manifold for sbn mikuni carbs $250
5. Sbn 44 with flame arrestor and intake manifold , came off a running ski $350
6. Mariner stinger $100
7. R&d scoop intake grate $100
8. Complete 750sx motor with twin carbs, exhaust and electronics 145-145 compression $900
9. 650sx nose cones, one on left has small crack $40 one on right has lots of cracks $20
10. Mariner finned ride plate $150
11. Quadrafin ride plate $150
12. Mariner waterbox $200
Will inquire offers on all parts. Just throwing numbers out there
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
89 650sx full mod
2017 superjet
90 x2 build in progress
