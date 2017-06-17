Kawasaki 650 parts for sale

1. Team butch pipe with coupler and exhaust manifold good shape $400

2. Westcoast exhaust with manifold and coupler good shape $500 obo

3. mikuni sbn 44 came off a ski that had been sitting for a while, has a flame arrestor adapter on it $225

4. Westcoast intake manifold for sbn mikuni carbs $250

5. Sbn 44 with flame arrestor and intake manifold , came off a running ski $350

6. Mariner stinger $100

7. R&d scoop intake grate $100

8. Complete 750sx motor with twin carbs, exhaust and electronics 145-145 compression $900

9. 650sx nose cones, one on left has small crack $40 one on right has lots of cracks $20

10. Mariner finned ride plate $150

11. Quadrafin ride plate $150

12. Mariner waterbox $200

Will inquire offers on all parts. Just throwing numbers out there





