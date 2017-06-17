Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 650 go fast parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Prior lake , mn Age 19 Posts 25 Kawi 650 go fast parts Kawasaki 650 parts for sale



1. Team butch pipe with coupler and exhaust manifold good shape $400



2. Westcoast exhaust with manifold and coupler good shape $500 obo



3. mikuni sbn 44 came off a ski that had been sitting for a while, has a flame arrestor adapter on it $225



4. Westcoast intake manifold for sbn mikuni carbs $250



5. Sbn 44 with flame arrestor and intake manifold , came off a running ski $350



6. Mariner stinger $100



7. R&d scoop intake grate $100



8. Complete 750sx motor with twin carbs, exhaust and electronics 145-145 compression $900



9. 650sx nose cones, one on left has small crack $40 one on right has lots of cracks $20



10. Mariner finned ride plate $150



11. Quadrafin ride plate $150



12. Mariner waterbox $200



Will inquire offers on all parts. Just throwing numbers out there











Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

89 650sx full mod

2017 superjet

