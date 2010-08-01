pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:43 PM
    550&650rider
    550&650rider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 550&650rider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Fresno, Ca
    Age
    41
    Posts
    37

    WANTED stock 91 650sx hull with title.

    Looking for clean (prefer) stock color 91 650sx hull with title. Don't need motor or any thing else unless its a great deal. Looking in for in the central valley Fresno/Clovis, Ca. Possible travel for clean ski and great deal. Please post some pics if you have them.
  Today, 12:22 AM
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,122

    Re: WANTED stock 91 650sx hull with title.

    PM hellcat66 he has a super clean one for sale!
