Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WANTED stock 91 650sx hull with title. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2007 Location Fresno, Ca Age 41 Posts 37 WANTED stock 91 650sx hull with title. Looking for clean (prefer) stock color 91 650sx hull with title. Don't need motor or any thing else unless its a great deal. Looking in for in the central valley Fresno/Clovis, Ca. Possible travel for clean ski and great deal. Please post some pics if you have them. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,122 Re: WANTED stock 91 650sx hull with title. PM hellcat66 he has a super clean one for sale! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules