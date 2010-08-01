Well here's a few pics of what hose I understand is the one to pinch off when towing. I am using a CALTOOL 16000 set of plier bought online. A lot of peace of mind when towing your ski.
I am 99 percent sure after studying my ski and studying online this is it. If not, shoot me down please.
