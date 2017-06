Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WANTED yamaha fx 140 engine #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2007 Location st pete beach florida Posts 2,143 WANTED yamaha fx 140 engine Wanted any year yamaha fx 140 good running engine , long block and exhaust at least, no intake or electrical is ok

please text or call Frenchy 727 656 5276

