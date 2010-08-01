Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: BRAND NEW Polaris SL780 - Value? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location AZ Posts 140 BRAND NEW Polaris SL780 - Value? As a side business i buy non running skis and scrap them for ebay. A few weeks ago I bought a SL780 and I was in kind of a hurry so I didn't look real close at it although I noticed it was pretty clean. I dropped it off at my friends where I store them until yesterday when it came time to part this one out. we uncovered it and really started to look at it and I'll be damned if this thing isn't absolutely pristine. There is no doubt you could put this on a dealer floor and no one would no it hadn't always been there. So I'm thinking, I gotta see how many hours are on this thing! Get a battery in it and get this! .7 Hrs! Not 7 hours, .7 less than an hour. I don't know the background yet but this thing probably only hit the water 1 time since it was bought in 1996. I've never seen anything like it.



Plus, It looks like someone wanted to get it ready to use and took it to a capable mechanic because all the grey (fuel) lines have been changed out to new black automotive fuel line. and, The oil pump and tank were taken out of commission for premix. I hear the oil injection on these models were a problem so whoever worked on it it knew what they were doing by switching to premix and the all the work was done was very professional and well done, looks like factory.



I have no idea what the circumstances are behind the guy selling it to me for $250 but he just said come and get it and I didn't ask questions.



That said - Here's MY QUESTION? what is this thing worth? I'm in the Phoenix, AZ area which is a pretty strong market for watercraft.

