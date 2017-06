Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ADR Pistons For Kawi 550 Reed Motors??? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 58 Posts 2,779 ADR Pistons For Kawi 550 Reed Motors??? I had a customer send me ADR Pistons and they are very nice cast pistons for a Kawi 550 reed motor. The top end kit came from eBay and included RIK ring sets and a WSM top end gasket set w/bearings. http://www.ebay.com/itm/141972027076...%3AMEBIDX%3AIT



imo, they are a very good option to Wiseco, anybody know anything about ADR and if they if they sell any other size 550 reed slugs than what's listed in the auction?





Re: ADR Pistons For Kawi 550 Reed Motors???

I heard they are coming out with new cranks for the 550's soon. Haven't heard anything about pistons though.

I presume these are dual ring since they were for a reed engine?

I presume these are dual ring since they were for a reed engine?

Re: ADR Pistons For Kawi 550 Reed Motors???

Arron Davis Racing. Son in law to PJS Ed Miller and part of Competitive Cranks with Jeff Sebold ...

I think they have a lot of products in the works

