Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 pjs vhp 7000 viper #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location REDWOOD CITY Posts 159 1995 pjs vhp 7000 viper 1995 bone stock pjs vhp 7000 have extra graphics as well. here's the Craig's link thanks







http://sfbay.craigslist.org/pen/boa/6179559795.html Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules