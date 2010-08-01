Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 6m6 ignition coil #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location socal Age 31 Posts 155 6m6 ignition coil First question are any of the 6m6 61x 62t coils interchangeable?

And second where is a good place to order new coils from that has fast shipping?

I had a coil go out on me and I have some family coming in on wed that would like to go to the lake. I have a few 61x e boxes laying around I could probably get one from if it will work but I only have the the two 650s so I don't keep alot of parts on the shelf. I know its probably just the wires but I don't think I have time to send it out for replacement. Thanks 91 wave runner 3

2-94 vxr pro 701

94 wave blaster

89 wave jammer

