  1. Today, 11:58 AM #1
    mrwhipper
    May 2017
    New Holland
    1999 GSX Information Gauge

    Hello all. I have a 1999 GSX RFI and the Information Gauge is going a bit nuts. Nothing shows then another time a few lines show, now it is all lit up. Going to check connections and fuses. Anything else to check or troubleshoot?

    Thanks!
  2. Today, 12:02 PM #2
    Hateful005
    Mar 2016
    Broken arrow,ok
    Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge

    Yeah gauge is going bad. I've ran across same issue


  3. Today, 12:11 PM #3
    mrwhipper
    May 2017
    New Holland
    Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge

    Yeah gauge is going bad. I've ran across same issue


    Kinda afraid of that. Is that something to get sent out or try and find a used working one?

    Thanks.
  4. Today, 12:36 PM #4
    Hateful005
    Mar 2016
    Broken arrow,ok
    Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge

    Yeah look in Ebay. Or call nick at westside power sports .. they'll have them


