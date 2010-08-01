|
|
1999 GSX Information Gauge
Hello all. I have a 1999 GSX RFI and the Information Gauge is going a bit nuts. Nothing shows then another time a few lines show, now it is all lit up. Going to check connections and fuses. Anything else to check or troubleshoot?
Thanks!
Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge
Yeah gauge is going bad. I've ran across same issue
Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge
Kinda afraid of that. Is that something to get sent out or try and find a used working one?
Thanks.
Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge
Yeah look in Ebay. Or call nick at westside power sports .. they'll have them
