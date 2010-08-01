Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1999 GSX Information Gauge #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 13 1999 GSX Information Gauge Hello all. I have a 1999 GSX RFI and the Information Gauge is going a bit nuts. Nothing shows then another time a few lines show, now it is all lit up. Going to check connections and fuses. Anything else to check or troubleshoot?



Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Broken arrow,ok Posts 2 Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge Yeah gauge is going bad. I've ran across same issue





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 13 Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge Originally Posted by Hateful005 Originally Posted by Yeah gauge is going bad. I've ran across same issue





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Thanks. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Broken arrow,ok Posts 2 Re: 1999 GSX Information Gauge Yeah look in Ebay. Or call nick at westside power sports .. they'll have them





