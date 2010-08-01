|
converting sxr 800 to thumb throttle cable fit?
is there any modifications required to convert to a thumb throttle on a sxr 800? I have a super jet i converted to kaw thumb throttle and it needed a conversion nut.
Re: converting sxr 800 to thumb throttle cable fit?
iirc you're good to go as is.
Re: converting sxr 800 to thumb throttle cable fit?
thanks for the quick reply. I thought it would be a fit but didn't want to get the throttle and have to wait another week because i was too proud to ask.
