  1. Today, 11:10 AM #1
    mike657894
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    bay city mi
    Age
    32
    Posts
    25

    converting sxr 800 to thumb throttle cable fit?

    is there any modifications required to convert to a thumb throttle on a sxr 800? I have a super jet i converted to kaw thumb throttle and it needed a conversion nut.
  2. Today, 11:53 AM #2
    restosud
    Re: converting sxr 800 to thumb throttle cable fit?

    iirc you're good to go as is.
  3. Today, 11:55 AM #3
    mike657894
    Re: converting sxr 800 to thumb throttle cable fit?

    Quote Originally Posted by restosud View Post
    iirc you're good to go as is.
    thanks for the quick reply. I thought it would be a fit but didn't want to get the throttle and have to wait another week because i was too proud to ask.
