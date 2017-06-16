Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2008 Location CT Age 33 Posts 597 More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem Here are some more shop clean out parts I came across

Make me offer on what you need or all

Thanks





1991 kawasaki jetmate project 750/800 or 1200 we'll see !! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 359 Re: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem Whats the thickness of the base gaskets? What kaw motor? 750?



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2008 Location CT Age 33 Posts 597 Re: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem I believe all the gaskets are for 650 Motors and I'll post the thicknesses later this evening after work

Thanks





Thanks











Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



I'm 99% sure the exhaust tip is 2 inches I made that for my old 650 SX







