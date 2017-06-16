pxctoday

  Today, 10:00 AM #1
    ac650sx
    More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem

    Here are some more shop clean out parts I came across
    Make me offer on what you need or all
    Thanks


  Today, 10:04 AM #2
    josh977
    Re: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem

    Whats the thickness of the base gaskets? What kaw motor? 750?

  Today, 11:06 AM #3
    ac650sx
    Re: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem

    I believe all the gaskets are for 650 Motors and I'll post the thicknesses later this evening after work
  Today, 12:10 PM #4
    BLRider
    Re: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem

    Quote Originally Posted by josh977 View Post
    Whats the thickness of the base gaskets? What kaw motor? 750?
    Quote Originally Posted by ac650sx View Post
    I believe all the gaskets are for 650 Motors and I'll post the thicknesses later this evening after work
    This may save you a little time.



  Today, 12:11 PM #5
    BLRider
    Re: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem

    If the through hull exhaust thingy is 2" OD, I'll take it.
  Today, 01:18 PM #6
    ac650sx
    Re: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem

    I'm 99% sure the exhaust tip is 2 inches I made that for my old 650 SX



  Today, 01:50 PM #7
    BLRider
    Re: More Kawasaki parts some new aftermarket stuff ! And oem

    If you can measure it then send me your pament info, please.
