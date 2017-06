Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1998 Kawi 750 XI Sport (engine question) #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 512 1998 Kawi 750 XI Sport (engine question) I'm looking at a 98 Kawi 750 XI Sport and it has the silver motor in it? I didn't think kawi used the silver motor after 96?



Am i correct in thinking that this isn't the original motor? or did kawi make silver BIG pin motors too...........

imagejpeg_0.jpgimagejpeg_00.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,090 Re: 1998 Kawi 750 XI Sport (engine question) Yes, there were silver big pin motors in the 96 750sxi



Nice Coffman pipe in there too.



very good thanks!



the reason i stared this post is bc i saw some pictures of what i'm certain was the same ski (98 xi sport) and it had the aqua motor in it............





about that coffman pipe what is something like that worth?

what's a decent price for the ski pictured above ..... #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,300 Re: 1998 Kawi 750 XI Sport (engine question) I thought only 1995 saw silver BP motors. Everything after was the aqua color. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

Oops, bandit is correct, it was 1995 for the sxi, 96 was teal.



