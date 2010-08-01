|
Pitting on crank, any home fixes?
Pretty sure I already know the answer to this, but I thought I'd ask...
Opened up the bottom end of my low hour 550 reed motor to swap in some new crank seals and found that the crank is moderately pitted right where the seals ride. The crime of it is the rest of the crank is in good shape. Any way to fix it other than just getting a rebuild? I took some 200 grit sandpaper to it, but it really is pitted, not just surface rust. You can definitely feel it by scratching a fingernail across it.
My father once fixed a pitted shaft in a steering box with JB Weld, but I can't imagine it would hold up to the abuse of a spinning crankshaft.
Re: Pitting on crank, any home fixes?
look up speedy sleeve.
thin stainless sleeves that press on shaft.made for just that purpose.
