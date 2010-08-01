Hey guys, new to the forum. I have a 91 wr500 and it ran good but was super hard to get it to plane out and was Uber slow, so rather than do the usual upgrades like aftermarket carb, ride plate, impeller etc... I came across a 91 vxr650 for $150 with trailer. So I bought it sight unseen. Body wasn't great and had no title, so I stripped it of all salvageable parts and scrapped it. I have the complete running engine and cdi/wiring assembly, motor mounts, fuel tank, drive shaft, pump, impeller, etc for it. I've found that everything i read says in order to make the engine mount into the wr500, I need a bed plate for an LX version of the 650, and possibly the coupler/bearing assembly for it as well. I've searched high and low and can't seem to find them new nor used. Everything comes up as vxr parts. Maybe I'm searching incorrectly, but I'm getting frustrated and need this thing done and on the water asap so my kids will get off my butt about going to the lake lol. Any help would be greatly appreciated!