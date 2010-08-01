pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:00 PM #1
    Triggermike1986
    Triggermike1986 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    TX
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1

    Wr500 to 650 vxr swap

    Hey guys, new to the forum. I have a 91 wr500 and it ran good but was super hard to get it to plane out and was Uber slow, so rather than do the usual upgrades like aftermarket carb, ride plate, impeller etc... I came across a 91 vxr650 for $150 with trailer. So I bought it sight unseen. Body wasn't great and had no title, so I stripped it of all salvageable parts and scrapped it. I have the complete running engine and cdi/wiring assembly, motor mounts, fuel tank, drive shaft, pump, impeller, etc for it. I've found that everything i read says in order to make the engine mount into the wr500, I need a bed plate for an LX version of the 650, and possibly the coupler/bearing assembly for it as well. I've searched high and low and can't seem to find them new nor used. Everything comes up as vxr parts. Maybe I'm searching​ incorrectly, but I'm getting frustrated and need this thing done and on the water asap so my kids will get off my butt about going to the lake lol. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:30 PM #2
    Squarenosed
    Squarenosed is online now
    I dream skis Squarenosed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Bonita, CA (so cal)
    Age
    31
    Posts
    624

    Re: Wr500 to 650 vxr swap

    Here's a set of LX bed plates, although a bit high on price.

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/272369715424...%3AMEBIDX%3AIT

    There are many people who have done this swap so maybe do some reading on the wavejammer swaps too. Hope this helps a little
    My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ]
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 