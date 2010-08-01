Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wr500 to 650 vxr swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location TX Age 30 Posts 1 Wr500 to 650 vxr swap Hey guys, new to the forum. I have a 91 wr500 and it ran good but was super hard to get it to plane out and was Uber slow, so rather than do the usual upgrades like aftermarket carb, ride plate, impeller etc... I came across a 91 vxr650 for $150 with trailer. So I bought it sight unseen. Body wasn't great and had no title, so I stripped it of all salvageable parts and scrapped it. I have the complete running engine and cdi/wiring assembly, motor mounts, fuel tank, drive shaft, pump, impeller, etc for it. I've found that everything i read says in order to make the engine mount into the wr500, I need a bed plate for an LX version of the 650, and possibly the coupler/bearing assembly for it as well. I've searched high and low and can't seem to find them new nor used. Everything comes up as vxr parts. Maybe I'm searching​ incorrectly, but I'm getting frustrated and need this thing done and on the water asap so my kids will get off my butt about going to the lake lol. Any help would be greatly appreciated! #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 31 Posts 624 Re: Wr500 to 650 vxr swap Here's a set of LX bed plates, although a bit high on price.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/272369715424...%3AMEBIDX%3AIT



There are many people who have done this swap so maybe do some reading on the wavejammer swaps too. Hope this helps a little My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ]

