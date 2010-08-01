|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Looking to buy fpp ex mani
Looking to buy fpp kawi ex mani or nynja.
-
resident guru
Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani
Think they still sale the manifolds
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani
I have a westcoast for sale
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani
Price and is it solid top?
Originally Posted by josh977
I have a westcoast for sale
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani
Solid top. New solid stainless inserts. 150 shipped.
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani
Can you send pics to 2095894154
Originally Posted by josh977
Solid top. New solid stainless inserts. 150 shipped.
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules