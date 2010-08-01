pxctoday

  Today, 08:30 PM #1
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    85

    Looking to buy fpp ex mani

    Looking to buy fpp kawi ex mani or nynja.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:31 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,179

    Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani

    Think they still sale the manifolds
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:36 PM #3
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    85

    Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani

    I'll check thank you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:37 PM #4
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    38
    Posts
    358

    Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani

    I have a westcoast for sale

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:51 PM #5
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    85

    Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani

    Quote Originally Posted by josh977 View Post
    I have a westcoast for sale

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
    Price and is it solid top?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:53 PM #6
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    38
    Posts
    358

    Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani

    Solid top. New solid stainless inserts. 150 shipped.

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:07 PM #7
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    85

    Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani

    Quote Originally Posted by josh977 View Post
    Solid top. New solid stainless inserts. 150 shipped.

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
    Can you send pics to 2095894154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:57 PM #8
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    85

    Re: Looking to buy fpp ex mani

    Got one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
