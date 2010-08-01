I have a VXR made in '16. Great ski all around and reliable so far! The only issue that I am having is occasionally 1 every 20 starts or so it is VERY stubborn. By this I mean I crank for 10seconds and nothing about 3-4 times before it ever shows life. (Keep in mind that is kicks within 5seconds normally). Sometimes I park then get back on 10-15 minutes later and it happens. Or it does this after sitting for 2 hours. Very confusing and aggravating.
Any help is appreciated, I was wondering if new plugs would help it.
Zachary