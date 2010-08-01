Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2016 VXR Hot Start?? / Stubborn Start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 4 2016 VXR Hot Start?? / Stubborn Start I have a VXR made in '16. Great ski all around and reliable so far! The only issue that I am having is occasionally 1 every 20 starts or so it is VERY stubborn. By this I mean I crank for 10seconds and nothing about 3-4 times before it ever shows life. (Keep in mind that is kicks within 5seconds normally). Sometimes I park then get back on 10-15 minutes later and it happens. Or it does this after sitting for 2 hours. Very confusing and aggravating.



Any help is appreciated, I was wondering if new plugs would help it.



Zachary '95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700

'98 Chaparral Sunesta 210 Limited

