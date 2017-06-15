Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 650sx engine and parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location winchester TN Age 23 Posts 141 Kawasaki 650sx engine and parts Kawasaki 650sx motor 135 psi in each cylinder $350



Mariner head $100



44mm 650sx intake $100



44mm carb with hot products flame arrestor $225





Had this all in my ski last I summer just decided to put a 750 in...



All prices do not include shipping!!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 22 Posts 118 Re: Kawasaki 650sx engine and parts Are you selling the motor as a whole or will you part it out #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location winchester TN Age 23 Posts 141 Re: Kawasaki 650sx engine and parts Really looking to sell as a whole..





