  Today, 06:41 PM #1
    Csmith721
    Kawasaki 650sx engine and parts

    Kawasaki 650sx motor 135 psi in each cylinder $350

    Mariner head $100

    44mm 650sx intake $100

    44mm carb with hot products flame arrestor $225


    Had this all in my ski last I summer just decided to put a 750 in...

    All prices do not include shipping!!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:05 PM #2
    Daren35
    Re: Kawasaki 650sx engine and parts

    Are you selling the motor as a whole or will you part it out
  Today, 08:49 PM #3
    Csmith721
    Re: Kawasaki 650sx engine and parts

    Really looking to sell as a whole..


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
