Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Billet Buckshot Head 39cc Miller Domes #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,015 Billet Buckshot Head 39cc Miller Domes Fits all carbed 787/800's. I can do $240 shipped on this one(US Only). The purple anodizing is faded on top but otherwise clean and ready to run. This head would require better fuel then pump gas. Compression would probably be 185-190ish















Last edited by Matt Braley; Today at 05:39 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) SBrider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules