Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Waverunner III Stalls #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 642 1992 Waverunner III Stalls Got the ski above last fall and rebuilt it. New top and bottom, rebuilt the carb, removed and cleaned the tank and replaced the fuel lines. Doing the break in now. I have taken it out several times now and it runs fine for the first 4-5 minutes then gradually looses power over 10 sec and stalls if I prime it during this time it will briefly respond, but will stall a few secs later. first time it happened I came home and restricted the return line with a 170 jet and changed the tank valve. the next time out it did the same thing so I came back and checked the stator. I think the value in the manual was 400, well it ohms where at 357, the other stated value was 17 I checked that and it was 15. So are these values that bad? Does this indicate a bad stator or are these values ok and I should look for something else. Thanks this is the first yamaha I have owned it has the 6M6 engine, pleasantly surprised with the engine performance in this big ski.So far following good break in procedures. Thanks for the input Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

