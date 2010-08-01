Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waverunner glove box takes on water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 14 Waverunner glove box takes on water I have a 2004 Waverunner FXHO. I have problem with the glove box, that ends up with an inch-deep puddle of water in it after every ride (ocean). I prefer to keep my phone in that compartment for emergencies, but risking the cost of a new phone with every ride. The foam under the lid is in tact (they call it "packing"?). I know that Yamaha never intended for the compartment to be watertight, but I have to think that the perfect rubber gasket would provide a very good seal against most splashes and waves. Maybe my "packing" is just too old? I see some clear imprints in the foam that no longer spring back, so maybe my foam packing needs to be replaced. It seems like it has some large gaps that would not seal so well anyway. I used to have a 2005 FX Cruiser and its glove box seemed to stay pretty dry.



Any ideas what might solve this? BTW, yes, I keep my phone in one of those waterproof pouches, but you never know when those might develop a small leak!



Thanks for the help!

