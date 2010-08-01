Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 seadoo challenger anyone have experience with these? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Richmond,Va Posts 178 96 seadoo challenger anyone have experience with these? I recently picked up a 1996 seadoo challenger. I noticed that to run on the hose there is a connect under the swim deck and one on the driver side top of the engine bay. Anyone know the reasoning behind this? Should they both be blocked when running in the water?



I swapped out the carbs for a good set of xp carbs cause the stock carb blades had been sticking and now when the throttle is released at anything less than wide open they return to idle. Is this how the carbs are suppose to operate? Kind of makes it a pain to adjust the trim.



On to the dess. Sometimes I get both beeps and starts like its fuel injected sometimes I get two very faint beeps but still starts fine. Other times no beeps try the dess key a few times and I get the double beeps. I am thinking its either the dess key or the post I have cleaned both with no change. Anyone have any advise on this one? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,508 Re: 96 seadoo challenger anyone have experience with these? The flush at the rear by the pump is the water exit during normal operation,DO NOT block this port. The reason for 2 flush ports is because some people have their boats on a lift & cant get to the rear.



You need to tighten the screw at the throttle pivot so the handle will stay in place.



You need a new beeper. Cleaning key & post does nothing. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules