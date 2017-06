Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki JS Rear Exhaust? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 1 Kawasaki JS Rear Exhaust? Can anybody link me to a thread showing how to convert a Kawasaki JS front dump exhaust to a rear exhaust?

I can't find anything searching here or on google, mostly just unanswered questions about converting to rear exhaust.

I would just like to see some pictures first before going through with it.

These aren't instructions but you can make up your own words and follow the pictures. Page 15 starting at post 140



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=436300&page=15



