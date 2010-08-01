pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:41 PM #1
    Paintman
    What mods for 92 750ss

    Wanting more top end from my jet jon,what mods should I do
  2. Today, 04:39 PM #2
    TMali
    Re: What mods for 92 750ss

    dry out pipe, smaller pipe chamber, dual carbs, higher pitch impeller, port the engine (make the exhaust port higher) ect
