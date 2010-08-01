Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What mods for 92 750ss #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Tx Posts 41 What mods for 92 750ss Wanting more top end from my jet jon,what mods should I do #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,240 Re: What mods for 92 750ss dry out pipe, smaller pipe chamber, dual carbs, higher pitch impeller, port the engine (make the exhaust port higher) ect Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Paintman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

