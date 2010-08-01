pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:08 PM #1
    leadfingers
    leadfingers is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    georgia
    Posts
    9

    2015 yamaha vx delux jet pump removal?

    I have a ski rope stuck in the jet pump, I know common problem ...... no luck clearing it thru the grate.....so I was going to try to pull out the pump to clear it. Is this something I should attempt? Or should I take it back to the dealer? Any advice will be appreciated !

    Thanks, Leadfingers
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:16 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,144

    Re: 2015 yamaha vx delux jet pump removal?

    Electric carving knife. costs about 10 bucks at Dollar general
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 