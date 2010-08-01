Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2015 yamaha vx delux jet pump removal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location georgia Posts 9 2015 yamaha vx delux jet pump removal? I have a ski rope stuck in the jet pump, I know common problem ...... no luck clearing it thru the grate.....so I was going to try to pull out the pump to clear it. Is this something I should attempt? Or should I take it back to the dealer? Any advice will be appreciated !



Thanks, Leadfingers #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,144 Re: 2015 yamaha vx delux jet pump removal? Electric carving knife. costs about 10 bucks at Dollar general Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules