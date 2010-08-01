|
2015 yamaha vx delux jet pump removal?
I have a ski rope stuck in the jet pump, I know common problem ...... no luck clearing it thru the grate.....so I was going to try to pull out the pump to clear it. Is this something I should attempt? Or should I take it back to the dealer? Any advice will be appreciated !
Re: 2015 yamaha vx delux jet pump removal?
Electric carving knife. costs about 10 bucks at Dollar general
